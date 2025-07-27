Four more bodies retrieved from Gwadar boat capsizing incident

KARACHI: Four additional bodies of fishermen have been retrieved from the sea following a boat capsizing incident near Gwadar, the Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum (PFFF) confirmed on Sunday.

The tragic accident, which occurred during a fishing expedition, has resulted in the deaths of at least five fishermen, with authorities continuing the search for one remaining missing person.

According to Kamal Shah, the media coordinator for PFFF, a fishing boat capsized while on a fishing trip near Gwadar, causing the fishermen to drown. “Five dead bodies of fishermen have been retrieved so far,” Shah said, adding that the rescue operation is still ongoing.

The six fishermen, all hailing from Karachi, had traveled to Gwadar for a fishing trip. The body of one fisherman was recovered yesterday, and the remaining four were retrieved today. “Two of the bodies have been shifted to Karachi, while three others have been handed over to a welfare organization in Gwadar,” Shah reported.

One of the bodies has been returned to the family at Ali Akbar Shah Goth in Ibrahim Haidery, Karachi, for burial.

The Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum has appealed to the federal and provincial governments to expedite the rescue operation for the remaining missing fishermen. The victims were residents of Machhar Colony, Ibrahim Haidery, and Ali Akbar Shah Goth.

The authorities, along with rescue teams, continue to search for the last missing fisherman while further investigations into the cause of the incident are underway.