FIA confiscates 1,000 kg of donkey meat in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Islamabad have seized approximately 1,000 kilograms of donkey meat from an illegal slaughterhouse located in the Tarnol area of the capital.

The operation, conducted by the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), local police, and the Islamabad district administration, also led to the recovery of 45 live donkeys from the premises. The meat was destroyed on-site by the IFA under the supervision of Deputy Director Dr. Tahira Siddique.

During the raid, a foreign national operating the illegal slaughterhouse was arrested. The authorities have now launched an investigation to identify any local accomplices involved in the operation.

Muhammad Nasir Butt, spokesperson for the Islamabad district administration, confirmed the arrest and stated that further raids would follow depending on the investigation’s progress.

“The site has been sealed, and we are working to determine whether the seized meat was intended for local consumption or export,” Butt said. While the authorities emphasized the need for a thorough probe, they have not yet found evidence linking the meat to local eateries.

According to a police report, the farm did not possess any legal authorization to slaughter donkeys or process their meat. As a result, criminal proceedings are set to be initiated under the Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Act, 2021. The report also mentioned that the facility lacked any formal records to justify the processing of the meat.

This discovery brings attention to the growing issue of donkey trade in Pakistan, where the donkey population has been increasing steadily. In the 2024-25 fiscal year, Pakistan’s donkey population reached 6 million. Additionally, earlier this year, Pakistan Customs thwarted a similar smuggling attempt when they seized donkey hides being exported to China.

In a statement following the raid, Dr. Siddique reiterated the importance of ensuring food safety in the capital, stating that IFA remains committed to enforcing strict regulations to prevent such illegal practices from endangering public health. “Our priority is the safety of Islamabad’s citizens, and we are determined to take all necessary actions against anyone involved in such illegal operations,” she said.

This operation highlights the ongoing challenges related to the illegal trade and processing of donkeys in the country, with authorities stepping up efforts to curb this illegal activity.