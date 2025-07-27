NATIONAL

FIA arrests two human traffickers

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in human trafficking and visa fraud during targeted raids conducted in Islamabad and Lahore on Sunday.

The suspects, identified as Naveed Tahir and Zubair Muhammad, are accused of deceiving innocent citizens by offering them fake overseas employment opportunities, collecting significant amounts of money in exchange for promises of jobs and travel arrangements.

According to an FIA spokesperson, Naveed Tahir is accused of scamming a victim out of Rs 1.68 million by falsely promising a job in Lithuania. Zubair Muhammad, on the other hand, allegedly collected Rs 700,000 from another individual by offering to arrange travel to the United States.

After taking large sums of money from their victims, both suspects reportedly went into hiding to avoid arrest. The FIA has launched an investigation into the matter and is continuing its efforts to track down any further accomplices involved in the fraudulent activities.

The arrests have raised concerns over the rising cases of human trafficking in the region, with authorities urging the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities. The FIA has assured that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in such illegal activities.

