Deadly Bus Crash on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway Leaves Nine Dead, Thirty Injured

Nine people were killed and 30 others injured when a bus traveling from Islamabad to Lahore plunged into a ditch near Balkassar Interchange in Chakwal district on Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson from Chakwal Rescue 1122, the bus suffered a tyre burst near the Balkassar Interchange on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M2), which led to the driver losing control and the vehicle overturning.

Dr. Saeed Akhter, CEO of Chakwal District Health Authority (DHA), confirmed the death toll, stating that eight passengers died on the spot, and one succumbed to injuries later at the hospital. The bus driver was also among those who lost their lives in the accident.

There were over 40 passengers on board, with a list of the deceased including four children, among them an eight-month-old and a one-year-old. The oldest person among the victims was 45 years old. Two sisters, aged 14 and two, were also among the dead, while their mother was injured. Additionally, a woman from the Philippines, Emy Dela Cruz, who was married in Lahore, was reported as one of the injured.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with some sent to Kallar Kahar Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and others taken to Chakwal DHQ Hospital. Four of the 12 injured at DHQ were critically hurt and were transferred to Rawalpindi for further treatment. Rescue operations were carried out promptly, with six rescue vehicles dispatched to the crash site. Personnel from National Highways and Motorway Police, Chakwal Police, and the Frontier Works Organisation also assisted at the scene.

Chakwal’s Deputy Commissioner, Sarah Hayat, and Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Sharif visited the injured at the hospital, ensuring that all necessary medical support was provided. Local police have cordoned off the crash site and are investigating the incident. Police spokespersons urged the public to prioritize vehicle safety checks, especially on long journeys, to prevent further tragedies.

This accident follows a series of deadly crashes on the M2 motorway in recent months, including a similar incident on July 13, when six people were killed and 27 injured in a bus crash near Chakri Interchange.