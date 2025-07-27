Dar clarifies remarks on Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case amid backlash

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has issued a clarification regarding his recent remarks on Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case, which were made during a talk at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington. Dar explained that his comments were taken out of context.

In a statement posted on X, Dar emphasized that Pakistan has consistently supported Dr. Siddiqui’s release during the tenures of PML-N governments and would continue to provide diplomatic and legal assistance until the issue is resolved. He also highlighted the importance of respecting judicial systems, noting that every country, whether Pakistan or the U.S., must uphold its legal processes.

Dar’s comments were made in response to a question about the imprisonment of former prime minister Imran Khan. He referenced Dr. Siddiqui’s case to underscore the principle of respecting judicial decisions, stating that Pakistan had refrained from interfering in her case, as the U.S. had followed its own judicial procedures. Similarly, he added, Imran Khan had been sentenced after due legal process in Pakistan, and no external interference should be allowed when the judicial process is followed.

His remarks were met with criticism, particularly from Dr. Siddiqui’s legal team, with her lawyer describing the comparison as “idiotic.” However, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance on the matter, reiterating the government’s commitment to supporting Dr. Siddiqui’s release.