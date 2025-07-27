NATIONAL

Cyber agency targets YouTubers for spreading false content on May 9 cases

By News Desk

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has initiated action against a group of YouTubers and social media influencers accused of spreading misinformation during the court proceedings related to the May 9 cases.

Acting on directives from the Supreme Court, the NCCIA has identified approximately 50 individuals and accounts allegedly involved in circulating false or misleading content aimed at influencing public perception during the trials.

In the first phase, notices are being issued to the accused. If their responses are deemed unsatisfactory, the agency will proceed with filing formal cases against them.

The move marks a broader effort by authorities to curb online disinformation, particularly in sensitive legal and political matters.

Previous article
FIA arrests two human traffickers
Next article
Vawda praises FBR for action against official in viral video
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Vawda praises FBR for action against official in viral video

Senator Faisal Vawda has praised the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for promptly dismissing an official caught on video mistreating a...

FIA arrests two human traffickers

Aleema Khan urges public to launch protest movement on August 5

Centre and Balochistan renew commitment to fight terrorism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.