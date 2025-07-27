Cyber agency targets YouTubers for spreading false content on May 9 cases

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has initiated action against a group of YouTubers and social media influencers accused of spreading misinformation during the court proceedings related to the May 9 cases.

Acting on directives from the Supreme Court, the NCCIA has identified approximately 50 individuals and accounts allegedly involved in circulating false or misleading content aimed at influencing public perception during the trials.

In the first phase, notices are being issued to the accused. If their responses are deemed unsatisfactory, the agency will proceed with filing formal cases against them.

The move marks a broader effort by authorities to curb online disinformation, particularly in sensitive legal and political matters.