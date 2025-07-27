Ctrl, alt and develop

As cities across the world embrace smart, technology-driven urban development, it is hard not to wonder when, if ever, Pakistan would truly catch up. There are many examples of smart cities all around the globe, like Dubai Internet City, Bangalore’s Electronic City, and the Silicon Roundabout in London. All these examples show how innovation hubs can completely reshape a city’s economic landscape.

These districts are ecosystems where startups, tech giants and creative industries thrive side by side, attracting investment and creating opportunities for local talent. When will Pakistan join this global momentum? Our cities continue to grow, but without the infrastructure, green spaces, or innovation platforms that allow young talent to flourish. It is frustrating to see so much potential, but so few spaces to nurture it.

The Central Business District (CBD) in Punjab has recently launched an ‘IT City’ project which, if things go to plan, may well end up being Pakistan’s first integrated, high-performance ecosystem for technology, education and creative industries. But will one project be enough? There is a clear need to scale these kinds of innovation hubs across all our metropolitan cities. Only then can we truly compete, retain our talent, and build the cities that meet the demands of the future.

ANISA SURI

LAHORE