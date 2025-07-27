Centre and Balochistan renew commitment to fight terrorism

The federal and Balochistan governments have reaffirmed their joint resolve to eliminate terrorism from the province. In a high-level meeting held in Quetta on Saturday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti discussed the law and order situation and ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

The two leaders paid tribute to the martyrs and offered prayers in their memory. They emphasized unity and coordination among state institutions in tackling the security threats posed by militant groups, particularly those allegedly backed by external forces.

During a special law and order meeting co-chaired by Naqvi and Bugti, officials reviewed ongoing security operations and evaluated the implementation of the provincial action plan. CM Bugti provided a detailed briefing on current challenges and the measures being taken to restore peace in affected areas.

Minister Naqvi reiterated the federal government’s unwavering support, vowing that terrorists and their facilitators would face justice. He warned that anyone defying the state’s authority would be dealt with firmly.

Bugti stressed that the fight against terrorism is not just the responsibility of security forces but of the entire nation. He praised the sacrifices made by both citizens and law enforcement personnel, asserting that peace would be achieved at any cost.

Senior security officials, including the Balochistan inspector general of police, IG Frontier Corps North, DIG Counter Terrorism Department, DIG Special Branch, director general of Levies, and other key figures from the Home Department, also attended the meeting.