Cabinet committee approves new standards for energy-efficient buildings

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move toward environmental sustainability, Pakistan has approved national standards for buildings with four or more floors, focusing on energy conservation and water preservation.

The Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases (CCLC), led by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, officially approved the Green Building and Rainwater Harvesting Codes on Wednesday.

The codes, drafted by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology, are aimed at setting national benchmarks for multi-storey buildings while aligning with modern environmental and engineering principles. The approval marks a pivotal step in promoting eco-friendly construction practices across the country.

The Green Building Codes focus on energy efficiency, water conservation, and the protection of local biodiversity. These standards are expected to reduce energy consumption in buildings, which has long been a concern for Pakistan, a country facing rising energy demands and environmental challenges.

In addition, the Rainwater Harvesting Codes, applicable to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, mandate the installation of systems to collect, filter, and reuse rainwater. These measures are designed to help mitigate Pakistan’s growing water scarcity by reducing dependence on municipal water supplies.

The new regulations are in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aim to provide practical solutions for Pakistan’s water crisis. With increasing water shortages, especially in urban areas, the rainwater harvesting initiative is seen as a crucial step in creating more resilient infrastructure.

Alongside the approval of these codes, amendments to the Building Bylaws of 1986 and 1987 were also sanctioned. The Green Building and Rainwater Harvesting Codes have now been incorporated into Section 25(1) of the PEC Act of 1976.

The codes will be forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for final approval, after which they will be implemented nationwide. This initiative is expected to revolutionize the construction industry in Pakistan, embedding sustainability into architectural law and encouraging developers to adopt greener, more efficient building practices.