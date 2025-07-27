Aleema Khan urges public to launch protest movement on August 5

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, has called for a nationwide protest on August 5. Speaking outside Adiala Jail on Saturday, she voiced confidence that the people would take to the streets to begin what she termed a mass movement for justice and freedom.

Aleema criticized the judicial system, claiming it had been rendered powerless. She alleged that court rulings were being openly defied and that judges had been left unable to uphold the law. She said this was the reason her brother had called on PTI workers, leaders, and supporters to rise and take action.

According to Aleema, those in authority fear the growing momentum of public dissent. She said there was selective justice against PTI supporters, who were facing disproportionate punishment. Referring to legal advice, she mentioned plans to seek pre-arrest bail due to increasing pressure on party figures.

She accused authorities of attempting to suppress Imran Khan’s voice and prevent his messages from reaching the public. Aleema said her brother had persistently demanded access to CCTV footage from the events of May 9, but those requests had been ignored.

She emphasized that people should not wait for Imran Khan’s release to begin mobilizing. “If the public wants freedom, they must rise on their own,” she stated, urging the PTI leadership to finalize a protest strategy while encouraging citizens to act independently if necessary.