Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC progress ahead of JCC meeting

ISLAMABAD: In a pivotal meeting on Sunday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, discussed the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and preparations for the upcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, along with senior officials from both nations.

During the discussions, the two sides reviewed the first phase of CPEC, which has already seen significant achievements. Iqbal highlighted that the first phase, focused on infrastructure and energy projects, had been successfully completed. The second phase, according to Iqbal, is now centered on industrial cooperation, agriculture, information technology, and social development.

He emphasized that CPEC’s connectivity to Central Asian states would contribute to regional economic stability and strengthen cooperation. He reiterated the government’s commitment to the security and sustainability of ongoing CPEC projects, underscoring that the development of Gwadar and the establishment of Special Economic Zones remain top priorities for Pakistan.

Iqbal also stressed the untapped trade potential of the Gwadar deep seaport, stating that the government aims to fully utilize the port’s capacity and capitalize on its strategic location. He pointed out the opportunities in the mineral exploration sector around Gwadar, emphasizing that with the development of modern infrastructure, these resources can be fully exploited.

In the context of agriculture, Iqbal discussed continued collaboration with China, particularly in training agriculture graduates. He noted that these trained professionals will play a crucial role in helping Pakistan mitigate the impacts of climate change, a critical concern for the country’s agricultural sector.

Additionally, the minister highlighted the importance of the Pakistan Space Centre, which he described as a key national project. Iqbal acknowledged China’s pivotal role in ensuring its timely completion, reflecting the ongoing strategic partnership between the two nations.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development goals and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to grow in the coming years. He assured that China would remain a key partner in helping Pakistan achieve its strategic objectives, particularly in the areas of economic development and technological advancement.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing on the importance of strengthening the cooperation framework ahead of the JCC meeting, where critical decisions regarding the future of CPEC and bilateral relations are expected to be made.