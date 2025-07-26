Three Indian-sponsored terrorists eliminated in Swat operation: CTD

Terrorists were linked to IED attacks and extortion cases, receiving foreign funding

PESHAWAR: The Swat Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday killed three key operatives of Indian-proxy Fitna al-Khawarij, including a high-value target (HVT) carrying a bounty of Rs2 million, in a joint counter-terrorism operation, the CTD confirmed.

According to the CTD, the terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and the killings of police personnel. Among the deceased was Ajmal alias Waqas, accused of murdering members of a Village Defence Council and listed as a most-wanted terrorist.

The second suspect was identified as Matiullah, also known as Ishaq and Junaid. The third slain terrorist was Rahimullah Rehmani, also known as Rohullah.

The CTD stated that the terrorists were also linked to IED attacks and extortion cases and were part of a network receiving foreign funding to spread terror in the region.

Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan called the operation a decisive blow to the operational wings of Fitna al-Khawarij in Swat and surrounding areas, affirming continued efforts to eradicate the group.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed praised the CTD and Swat police for the success and stressed that operations against terrorists would be intensified to ensure lasting peace in the province.

Three bodies found near M-8 highway in Khuzdar

Meanwhile, the bullet-riddled bodies of three individuals were found near the M-8 highway in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The victims, identified as Abdul Majeed, Ata-ur-Rehman, and Mumtaz, were shot dead by unidentified assailants and dumped by the roadside, according to local police. All three were residents of Khuzdar, initial reports confirmed.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital via Edhi ambulance. An investigation is under way.

No suspects have been identified, and the motive remains unclear. Security forces have increased patrols in the area.

Earlier this week, Balochistan police arrested 14 suspects over the ‘honour killing’ of a couple accused of having an affair, including a local tribal chief who allegedly ordered their deaths, officials said on Monday.