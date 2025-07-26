Sofia Vergara Shares Hospital Selfie Following Major Surgery

Sofia Vergara has gone from her European travel adventures to a period of recovery after undergoing knee surgery. Despite just being under anesthesia, the actress still looked flawless, sharing a fresh-faced selfie in her hospital gown on Instagram this Friday.

Alongside her selfie, Vergara posted a second photo showing her knee post-surgery, stitched up and resting in the hospital bed. This marks her second knee surgery, following the procedure she underwent last year.

In April 2023, Vergara had shared her experience with her first major knee surgery, posting a photo of her then-boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. At the time, she humorously wrote, “If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night…! Luv u.” It remains unclear whether Saliman was involved in her surgery this time.

Vergara has had a busy year since her divorce from Joe Manganiello, with her romantic life making headlines. Though she was linked to Saliman again in late 2023, she clarified in January 2024 at the Golden Globes that she was single, expressing hopes for “health, money, and a boyfriend” in the new year. Rumors have also swirled around her relationships with Douglass Chabbott, who accompanied her on her birthday trip, and even a reported “summer fling” with Tom Brady, despite controversy surrounding remarks made about her age, which his camp later denied.

While Vergara hasn’t specified the cause of her knee injury, she has been open with fans about her recovery process. After her first surgery, she humorously mentioned her need to swap her signature heels for sneakers at public events. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, she joked about her new look, saying, “Sorry I’ve come to your show in tennis shoes. I don’t even want to look down.”

Before this surgery, Vergara enjoyed a European getaway for her birthday, attending Paris Fashion Week, visiting Madrid with Karol G, and cruising on a charted yacht. Heels were clearly still part of her wardrobe, except when she was barefoot in a bikini.

Now, fans are left wondering how long it will take before Vergara can slip into her beloved heels again.