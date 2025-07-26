Rubio acknowledges Pakistan’s role in global and regional peace

US Secretary of State acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘everlasting sacrifices in war on terror’ in 1st meeting with FM Dar

The two hold detailed discussions on bilateral relations and potential cooperation in various sectors

Pakistan and US seek further expansion, stability in bilateral relations: Dar

Deputy PM optimistic about positive progress in ongoing trade dialogue between two countries

WASHINGTON: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday lauded Pakistan’s role in “global and regional peace,” acknowledging Pakistan’s “everlasting sacrifices in the war on terror,” according to the Foreign Office (FO).

In a statement issued by the FO said that it was Marco Rubio’s first meeting with Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as previously the two have talked over the telephone.

The FO said that the US secretary of state lauded, “Pakistan has always played a positive role in global and regional peace.”

The statement said that the two held detailed discussions on bilateral relations and potential cooperation in various sectors.

According to the FO, DPM Dar arrived in Washington, DC, on Thursday night, on the second leg of his eight-day visit to the US. He had arrived in New York on Monday to attend “high-level signature events” of Pakistan’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) presidency, including a conference on Palestine, it added.

“Discussions were held on promoting bilateral trade and economic relations and cooperation in important sectors, including investment, agriculture, technology, and minerals. Counter-terrorism and regional peace were also discussed,” the FO reported.

FM Dar paid tribute to the efforts of President Donald Trump and the US leadership in promoting global peace, adding that their role and efforts regarding the recent Pakistan-India tension were “commendable.”

نائب وزیر اعظم /وزیر خارجہ پاکستان محمد اسحاق ڈار کا دورہ امریکہ اور امریکی زیر خارجہ مارکو روبیو سےملاقات

نائب وزیر اعظم / وزیر خارجہ محمد اسحاق ڈار کی امریکی وزیر خارجہ مارکو روبیو سے اہم ملاقات

یہ ملا قات سٹیٹ ڈیپارٹمنٹ ، واشنگٹن ڈی سی میں ہوئی

وزیر خارجہ مارکو روبیو کا… pic.twitter.com/8ICXN90u2k — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) July 25, 2025

“Pakistan and the US seek further expansion and stability in bilateral relations,” he said.

The FO said FM Dar was optimistic about the positive progress in the ongoing trade dialogue between the two countries

“Pakistan is an attractive destination for the American business community and investors. The two countries have a common approach and interests regarding regional peace. The Pakistani community in the US is playing a bridge role between the two countries,” the FO quoted him as saying.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting bilateral relations and working together in various fields.

Pleased to meet Secretary @MarcoRubio for a comprehensive discussion on the full spectrum of bilateral relations. We reaffirmed our commitment to the long term Pakistan-US partnership, with renewed focus on economic, trade, investment, IT/AI and CT cooperation. We also exchanged… pic.twitter.com/cPfJBXqB9c — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) July 25, 2025

Dar said the two had a “comprehensive discussion on the full spectrum of bilateral relations.”

He added that both reaffirmed their commitment to the long-term bilateral partnership, with renewed focus on economic, trade, investment, information technology, artificial intelligence, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

We also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. I appreciated the US constructive role in facilitating the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire.

“We reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at multilateral fora, including at the UN Security Council. With continued dialogue and mutual respect, I am confident we can build a more stable, prosperous, and mutually beneficial future for both our nations.”

Dar is also scheduled to speak at the US think tank, The Atlantic Council, “sharing Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues as well as the future of Pak-US relations.”

Earlier upon arrival in the US capital, Ambassador of Pakistan to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh along with senior embassy officials received FM Dar.

Dar’s visit comes as Pakistan holds the presidency of the UNSC this month. Pakistan assumed the UNSC presidency for July, marking its first presidency since 2013. Islamabad began its current two-year term as a non-permanent member in January 2025 and will serve through the end of 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, arrived in Washington, D.C., tonight and was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh @AmbRizSaeed and senior Embassy officials. The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister… pic.twitter.com/yiT1fXuupa — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) July 25, 2025

Addressing a reception hosted by Pakistan’s Mission in New York on Wednesday, Dar called for an inclusive dialogue and cooperative diplomacy over confrontation amid growing turbulence across the world.

The deputy PM asserted that Pakistan’s leadership has been guided by “these very principles in both deliberations and concrete actions taken during its tenure.”

The UNSC unanimously adopted Pakistan-sponsored Resolution 2788, calling for the strengthening of international mechanisms to settle disputes through peaceful means.

Dar also announced Pakistan was seeking a seat at the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026-2028 term, with the Asia-Pacific Group endorsing its candidacy. Pakistan last held the membership from 2020 to 2023.