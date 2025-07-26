PTI founder moves SC against bail rejection in May 9 cases

Petition states evidence against ex-PM inadequate and prosecution gave contradictory statements

Ex-PM claims FIR lacked sufficient evidence, terming allegations of his involvement baseless

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the rejection of his bail pleas in cases related to the May 9 mayhem by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

On June 24, the Lahore High Court turned down the bail petition of the incarcerated former premier in eight separate cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, pronounced the reserved verdict after lawyers from the petitioner and the government sides concluded their arguments.

Previously, on November 27, 2024, the ATC had dismissed Imran’s bail pleas in these eight cases.

In his petition filed with the SC, the PTI founder argued that the First Information Report (FIR) lacked sufficient evidence and termed the allegations of his involvement in the riots as baseless.

It also stated that since he was in NAB custody at the time, it was impossible for him to take part in those riots, besides raising doubts over the case on the basis of “contradictions” in the prosecution statements.

Khan also sought further investigation into the case, as he suspected mala fide intent on the part of the police for avoiding his arrest for five months.

The petitioner maintained that the evidence against him is inadequate, while other co-accused have already been granted bail.

He also called the delayed police statements unreliable and asserted that he deserves the right to bail.

On May 9, 2023, country-wide protests erupted following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the paramilitary Rangers in a graft case.

Later, Imran Khan was released on the orders of the Supreme Court bench led by the then chief justice Umar Atta Bandial.

However, Imran Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was sentenced in multiple cases.

The protests turned violent wherein the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations, including the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore, known as Jinnah House, an airbase in Mianwali and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

A vigorous country-wide crackdown ensued the protests in which thousands of PTI leaders, workers and supporters were arrest on charges of ransacking and vandalizing public and private property.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind bars.