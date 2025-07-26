PM greenlights Pakistan’s first Skills Impact Bond to make youth employable

Under new model, youth will be taught skills in line with contemporary requirements

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday approved Pakistan’s first Skills Impact Bond—a modern model that will attract private investment to make the youth employable.

The model is called “Pay-for-Success,” under which public or donor funds are released only when independently verified results, such as job creation or a certain threshold of income, are achieved.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif approved the project while chairing a review meeting here on the roadmap for providing employment to the youth.

Under the new model, youth will be taught skills that are in line with contemporary requirements, which will empower and enable them to play an important role in the country’s economic development.

Speaking at the meeting, the prime minister directed that further steps should be taken to enhance the capacity of the youth, train them in skills that are in line with contemporary requirements, and ensure employment after training.

He expressed satisfaction at the performance of the Overseas Pakistanis Ministry Affairs, the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (OMYP), the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and all related institutions in providing employment to the youth.

He said opportunities should be provided to youth for learning the local languages of other countries to assist them in finding employment abroad.

A comprehensive roadmap based on the estimated number of job opportunities and hiring of youth in Pakistan and abroad should be presented, he said adding he will review the progress of implementation of the roadmap after every two months.

The prime minister said training of skilled people for employment abroad should be given priority.

A campaign should be launched to make the youth aware of the employment opportunities available on the Digital Youth Hub, he asserted.

He said Pakistan’s talented youth were its most valuable asset.

Providing employable education and skills to the youth will change the destiny of the country, he said adding Pakistan’s talented youth were making their country’s name shine all over the world.

The meeting was informed that the federal government, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, was taking comprehensive steps to ensure employment of youth in Pakistan and abroad along with providing skills and education to make them employable.

The participants were told about the annual estimate of employment provision to the youth in Pakistan and abroad under the new program. The program will empower the youth and assist them in self-sufficiency, entrepreneurship, and direct job placement. The meeting was informed that more than 500,000 people have registered under the Digital Youth Hub so far, while more than 1.7 million people have downloaded its application.

In addition to that, more than 500 companies got registered. There were more than 47,000 employment opportunities in Pakistan, and more than 100,000 jobs were available abroad, besides availability of more than 2,000 scholarships. More than 500 institutions, including Pakistani embassies abroad, government agencies, private companies, and other NGOs, including the United Nations, are connected to the portal.

Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema and Attaullah Tarar, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Member National Assembly Amina Batool and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz assures support to Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s sister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with Dr Fouzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, and assured her that the government would continue to provide all possible legal and diplomatic support in the matter of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

The government is in no way negligent regarding the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, the prime minister said, according to a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office.

On the instructions of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the government has previously provided diplomatic and legal assistance in the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a press statement issued by the PM Office said.

Furthermore, the prime minister not only wrote a letter to then US President Joe Biden regarding this issue but also formed a committee headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, to ensure further progress in the matter.

The committee will remain in contact with Dr Fouzia Siddiqui and will work to provide the necessary support in this regard, the statement added.