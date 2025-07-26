Nicole Kidman’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Faith Stuns Fans Starring in ‘Dreamlike’ Short Film

Nicole Kidman’s youngest daughter, Faith, has officially stepped into the spotlight, joining her famous mother in a stunning new campaign for luxury skincare brand Clé de Peau Beauté. The 14-year-old, who follows in the footsteps of both her mother and her older sister, Sunday Rose, is featured in the campaign alongside Kidman, marking a special moment in their family journey.

The brand shared a captivating black-and-white short film on Friday, showcasing Nicole in various radiant looks, including an ethereal black dress and a sleek black pantsuit. The campaign, titled The Key to Radiance is You, highlights the evolving definition of radiance, with Nicole creatively expressing this concept throughout the film. In one poignant moment, Faith is seen embracing Nicole in a sweet mother-daughter moment, both dressed in classic black outfits.

Nicole, who shares Faith and Sunday Rose with her husband Keith Urban, described working with her youngest daughter as a “dreamlike experience.” “When they asked if Faith would join me, I immediately asked her, ‘Faithy, do you want to be in this?’ and she said, ‘Yes.’ It was such a fun time on set,” Nicole shared with People.

She went on to explain that the experience felt like a gift rather than a job. “She’s my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14,” Nicole added. “It was magical, and I hope people feel that magic when they see the campaign.”

The empowering message of the campaign emphasizes the strength that comes from within, with the slogan “The key to radiance is you.” Nicole reflected on the importance of empowering women, especially as she raises her daughters, explaining that inner confidence shines through when one feels empowered. “It’s very beautiful when you can see that confidence within, even when you don’t feel it at first,” she said.

To maintain her own inner glow, Nicole practices hot yoga with her daughters. “We call it the ‘glow up,’” she shared. “We look red-faced and ragged when we come out, but about an hour later, it’s amazing.”

Clé de Peau Beauté’s Chief Brand Officer, Mizuki Hashimoto, praised Nicole as an ideal ambassador for the brand. “Radiance is more than just appearance; it’s about inner strength that drives positive change,” Hashimoto said. “Nicole embodies this belief through her inspiring journey, showing how passion and purpose unlock a radiance that empowers others.”