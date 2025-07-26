India-sponsored terrorists, their facilitators have no place to hide: Naqvi

Interior Minister and CM Bugti review province’s counter-terrorism efforts, security situation

Naqvi declares those challenging the writ of the state will be dealt with an iron hand

QUETTA: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday reaffirmed the federal government’s unwavering support for Balochistan in its fight against terrorism, declaring that “India-sponsored terrorists and their facilitators” “have no place to hide in Pakistan” and vowing they would be brought to justice at all costs.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was co-chairing a high-level meeting alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti held in Quetta to review law and order.

According to a statement released from Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the meeting focused on the overall security situation in Balochistan, the performance of law enforcement agencies, and ongoing operations against “Fitna al-Hindustan”—a term designated for Indian-proxy groups operating in the region.

The Balochistan IGP, Frontier Corps (North) IG, Counter Terrorism Department DIG, Special Branch DIG, Levies DG, senior officials from the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, and other representatives of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

CM Bugti briefed the meeting on the current security scenario, progress made by security forces, and updates on the implementation of the provincial action plan against terrorism. He also identified obstacles impeding the plan’s execution and invited suggestions to overcome them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister declared that the end of “Fitna al-Hindustan” terrorists would be a disgraceful one, saying, “Those challenging the writ of the state will be dealt with an iron hand.”

He assured the complete cooperation of the federal government in the restoration of peace in Balochistan, reiterating that the center stood firmly with the provincial government and that a strong coordination mechanism existed between the two.

CM Bugti stated that the war against terrorism was not only the responsibility of the security forces but of the entire nation. He said that action against subversive and terrorist elements had been further intensified.

He added that all state institutions in Balochistan were fully active and working in complete coordination to restore peace and order. He stressed that the sacrifices of the people and security personnel would not go in vain. He also highlighted the resolve and confidence of the nation, expressing optimism that Pakistan would overcome the threats posed by its enemies.

Earlier in the day, Naqvi arrived in Quetta on a daylong visit and received at the airport by provincial ministers and senior officials. Upon his arrival at the Chief Minister House, he was formally welcomed by CM Bugti. The two leaders also paid tribute to the martyrs and offered prayers for the security personnel who had lost their lives in the line of duty.