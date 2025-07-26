Gold prices in Pakistan experience frequent fluctuations, primarily influenced by trends in the international market. These variations are reflected in the rates provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets in different cities across the country.
Gold rates in Pakistan today – July 26th, 2025
Must Read
Thai-Cambodian fighting extends into third day despite ceasefire calls
PHNOM PENH: Fighting on the Thai-Cambodian border extended into a third day and new flashpoints emerged on Saturday as both sides sought diplomatic support,...
‘كيفية اختيار التوجيه الدراسي في 1BAC و2BAC عبر متمدرس’ تشير إلى مفهوم أساسي في التعليم بالمغرب، سواء كان ذلك منصة، خدمة، أو موضوع تعليمي محدد. يتم استعمال هذا المصطلح من طرف التلاميذ أو الأساتذة للوصول إلى موارد دراسية، تتبع النتائج، أو الإعداد للامتحانات. يعكس هذا المصطلح الدور المتزايد للتكنولوجيا والتنظيم في منظومة التعليم المغربية.