Five independent senators from KP formally join PTI

PESHAWAR: Five of the six independent senators elected with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) backing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have officially joined the party raising PTI’s strength in the Senate to 21 members.

According to party officials, the senators Mirza Afridi, Azam Swati, Faisal Javed, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, and Rubina Naz have submitted their formal declarations of affiliation to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. The declarations have also been forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for official record.

However, the sixth senator, Murad Saeed, has yet to submit his formal declaration of joining the party.

In their statements, both lawmakers confirmed their election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 21, 2025, and expressed their intention to join PTI voluntarily, stating that they are currently unaffiliated with any other political party.

On July 21, Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, and Noorul Haq Qadri won on general seats, while Azam Khan Swati and Rubina Naz were elected on technocrat and women’s reserved seats, respectively.

In the same election cycle, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also secured two seats from KP. Former federal minister Talha Mehmood was elected on a general seat, while Rubina Khalid was successful on a women’s reserved seat.

PML-N’s Niaz Ahmad won a general seat, whereas JUI-F candidates Dilawar Khan and Atta ul Haq were elected on technocrat and general seats, respectively.