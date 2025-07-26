Fifth monsoon spell to hit Punjab tomorrow

SIALKOT: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a monsoon alert ahead of the fifth spell of seasonal rains, set to begin from tomorrow July 28 and continue till July 31, with heavy showers expected across most districts of the province.

According to a statement issued by the PDMA on Saturday, widespread rainfall is expected in key cities and districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, and Jhang.

Northern hilly areas such as Murree and Galiyat have also been forecast to receive heavy downpours, prompting warnings of potential landslides.

The spokesperson for the PDMA said that moderate to heavy rain is also likely in Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali during the forecast period.

Rainfall is further expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur between July 29 and 31.

Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabeel Javed, has directed all deputy commissioners and relevant departments across the province to remain on high alert.

“The intensity of the monsoon is abnormally high for the 14th consecutive year,” he noted. “This year, rainfall is 73 per cent above the levels recorded during the same period last year.”

Authorities have urged citizens to follow precautionary guidelines to mitigate risk from the rains. In Murree and other hilly areas, tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel due to the threat of landslides.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more widespread monsoon activity across the country next week. According to the Met Office, rain is likely in Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and cities in Punjab from July 28 to 31. Balochistan is expected to see rainfall from July 29 to 31, while Sindh is forecast to receive showers on July 30 and 31.

The Met Office has also warned of possible flash floods in local rivers and streams, as well as urban flooding in low-lying areas of major cities. “Stormy rainfall may occur in some regions during this spell,” the advisory noted.

Given the risk of flooding and road blockages, tourists and commuters have been advised to monitor weather updates and plan their travel accordingly.