Chinese leadership lauds Pakistan’s role in regional peace in meetings with COAS

BEIJING/RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir is currently on an official visit to China, where he held a series of high-level meetings with senior Chinese political and military leadership, reaffirming the ironclad strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, according to the military’s media wing on Friday.

“Chinese military leadership reiterated full confidence in the strength of the bilateral defence partnership and acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal role in promoting regional peace,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Field Marshal called on the Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, Han Zheng, and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

Discussions focused on the evolving regional and global political landscape, connectivity initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the need for coordinated responses to shared geopolitical challenges.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the depth of bilateral engagement and reiterated their “shared commitment to sovereign equality, multilateral cooperation, and long-term regional stability.”

The Chinese leadership lauded the “Pakistan Armed Forces as a cornerstone of resilience and a vital contributor to peace in South Asia.”

On the military side, Field Marshal Asim Munir held meetings with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) General Zhang Youxia, Political Commissar of the PLA Army General Chen Hui and Chief of Staff of PLA Army Lieutenant General Cai Zhai Jun.

Upon arrival at the PLA Army Headquarters, the COAS was presented with a guard of honour, symbolising the longstanding camaraderie between the two armed forces.

These engagements featured comprehensive exchanges on defense and security cooperation, including counterterrorism collaboration, joint training, defense modernization, and enhanced institutional linkages.

Emphasis was placed on improving operational interoperability and strategic coordination to confront hybrid and transnational threats.

The Chinese military leadership reiterated full confidence in the strength of the bilateral defence partnership and acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal role in promoting regional peace.

Field Marshal Asim Munir appreciated China’s consistent support and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expanding military-to-military cooperation across all domains.

The visit reflects the growing depth of politico-military ties between the two brotherly nations and underscores their shared resolve to advance regional security through sustained high-level dialogue and engagements.

