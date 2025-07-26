Chinese government proposes creation of global AI cooperation organization

BEIJING: The Chinese government on Saturday proposed the creation of a global artificial intelligence (AI) cooperation organization, tentatively considering its headquarters in Shanghai.

This initiative embodies China’s commitment to multilateralism and its efforts to advance the approach to global governance. It also responds to calls from the Global South, helps bridge the digital and intelligence divide, and promotes the ethical, inclusive development of AI.

Envisioned as a key international public good, the organization is expected to serve as a platform matching supply with demand, fostering practical cooperation and fully unlocking AI’s vast potential. It aims to ensure that developing countries benefit equitably and to support implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

China looks forward to leveraging the organization to coordinate development strategies, governance rules and technical standards among member states, ensuring that AI evolves in step with human progress.

Exploring Shanghai’s suitability as a headquarters hub, China hopes that leveraging the metropolis’ early lead in AI development will help forge international consensus, promote practical collaboration, and ensure AI truly benefits all humanity.