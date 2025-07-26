Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Hong Kong office repudiates smears by group of foreign politicians

BEIJING: The Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong has strongly opposed accusations from certain politicians and institutions in the U.S., the UK, Australia and other countries regarding the Hong Kong police’s legal actions against anti-China separatists.

On Friday, the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force announced the issuance of a wanted list, approved by the court, for 19 individuals suspected of violating the National Security Law for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

These 19 individuals are accused of organizing, establishing or participating in a subversive organization called the “Hong Kong Parliament” outside of the HKSAR.

According to the Hong Kong Police Force, the “Hong Kong Parliament” aims to subvert state power; its objectives include promoting “self-determination,” promulgating the so-called “Hong Kong Constitution” and overthrowing or undermining the basic system of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) established by the Constitution of the PRC or overthrowing the body of the central power of the PRC or the body of the power of the HKSAR with unlawful means.

The Commissioner’s Office stressed that these actions severely violated the National Security Law for the HKSAR, seriously threatened the bottom line of the “One Country, Two Systems” and jeopardized China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

It affirmed its support for the Hong Kong police’s decision to pursue these individuals, stating that the action was legitimate and necessary to safeguard the rule of law in the HKSAR, protect national sovereignty, and maintain long-term stability of Hong Kong, all in line with international law and established practices.

The office condemned foreign politicians’ allegations against the arrest warrants, saying that these politicians are deliberately smearing the National Security Law for the HKSAR and openly interfering in China’s internal affairs.

The office reiterated that the implementation of the National Security Law provides a solid guarantee for Hong Kong’s long-term stability and the successful implementation of “One Country, Two Systems.”

“Certain politicians from the U.S., the UK, and other countries, who have ignored their own poor human rights and rule of law records, and disregarded the facts of Hong Kong’s continuous improvement in rule of law, social stability, and economic development, have wantonly interfered in China’s internal matters and openly supported anti-China figures seeking to destabilize Hong Kong,” the office stated, adding that these actions fully expose the politicians’ “hypocritical double standards” and malicious intent to use Hong Kong as a means to contain China.

The office emphasized that no foreign smear campaign can shake the “One Country, Two Systems” and that no foreign interference can alter the historical trend of Hong Kong’s prosperity.

The office called on these foreign politicians and institutions to adopt an objective and fair stance, respect Hong Kong’s rule of law, and immediately cease their interference in China’s internal affairs.