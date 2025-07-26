Chief of Tajikistan armed forces, CJCSC discuss regional security, shared strategic interests

Maj-Gen Abdukodir laud professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces, sacrifices in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Major General Saidzoda Bobojon Abdukodir, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Tajikistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The discussion focused on the evolving regional security situation and shared strategic interests. Both military leaders emphasized deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan and explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

A day earlier, Royal Saudi Naval Forces ’(RSNF) chief of staff Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday reaffirmed mutual resolve to enhance bilateral defence cooperation, the military’s media wing reported.

In a statement the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), RSNF chief of staff, Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

“The CJCSC highlighted the historical brotherly relations between [the] Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and [the] Islamic Republic of Pakistan and emphasized mutual resolve for enhancing existing bilateral defense cooperation,” the ISPR said.

The dignitaries discussed the evolving regional security dynamics within the Middle East and South Asia, particularly focusing on maritime security, it added.

A day before, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), attended the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF-2025) at Istanbul, Turkiye, according to the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

This is a globally renowned event that highlights cutting-edge innovations and advancements in the defense sector, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

On the sidelines, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee held separate meetings with Minister of National Defence of Turkiye General (Retd) Yasar Guler, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Deputy Minister of Defence Azerbaijan Gurbanov Agil Salim Oglu, and Chief of Turkish General Staff General Metin Gurak, the ISPR said.

In the meeting, both the leaders discussed a variety of issues of bilateral military cooperation, with emphasis on the importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of defense and security.