Entertainment

Bruce Willis’ Health Deteriorates Amid Ongoing Battle with Frontotemporal Dementia

By Web Desk

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis’ health has significantly declined, with reports confirming that the star of Die Hard and Moonlighting is no longer able to speak, read, or walk due to his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The 70-year-old actor, who stepped away from acting three years ago after being diagnosed with aphasia, is reportedly experiencing severe motor difficulties and has become largely non-verbal.

This health update comes after Willis’ family confirmed his diagnosis of FTD, a progressive brain disorder that primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, impacting personality, behavior, and language skills. While specific details regarding his mobility challenges have not been shared recently, it has been reported that Willis’ condition has continued to worsen in the years following his retirement.

Frontotemporal dementia, as explained by the Mayo Clinic, is an umbrella term for a group of brain diseases that cause significant changes to speech, behavior, and motor function, all of which have affected Willis in recent years.

Bruce Willis, best known for his iconic role as John McClane in the Die Hard franchise, has appeared in over 100 films during his illustrious career. However, due to his health challenges, he has since retired from acting. His contributions to the entertainment world, however, remain a lasting legacy, as he continues to be celebrated for his action-packed roles and memorable performances.

Previous article
Nicole Kidman’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Faith Stuns Fans Starring in ‘Dreamlike’ Short Film
Next article
Asia Cup 2025 To Be Hosted By UAE from September 9-28
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Courthouse attack in Iran’s southeast kills nine

TEHRAN: At least nine people were killed in an armed attack by the Sunni Jaish al-Adl Baluch group on a courthouse in Iran’s restive...

Fifth monsoon spell to hit Punjab tomorrow

Thai-Cambodian fighting extends into third day despite ceasefire calls

Iran receives first data from Nahid-2 satellite

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.