Wildlife department rescues black bear in Punjab

SARGODHA: Punjab Wildlife Rangers recently conducted operations in the Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan regions, successfully recovering a male black bear and preventing an illegal wild boar hunting attempt. In the Bhalwal area of Sargodha, rangers discovered the bear, which had been kept in illegal captivity. The bear was subsequently relocated to the Wildlife Park in Joharabad.

A suspect was apprehended during the operation and is now in custody, with legal proceedings underway. In another operation in Dera Ghazi Khan, wildlife rangers acted quickly on reports of illegal wild boar hunting using dogs. Two individuals were arrested on the spot and fined Rs 30,000.

Chief Wildlife Ranger Mubeen Elahi assured that the department’s combing operations would continue as part of ongoing conservation efforts. He emphasized that wildlife rangers have full support from the department in their duties. The Wildlife Department also reported that 13 black bears have been rescued from various locations during recent enforcement actions, with all animals safely transferred to designated rescue centers and secure facilities.