Wang Yi: China supports solution to Cambodia-Thailand clash in ‘ASEAN Way’

BEIJING: China supports the mediation efforts of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to resolve the dispute between Cambodia and Thailand through the “ASEAN Way,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Beijing on Friday.

China and ASEAN should work together to safeguard regional peace and stability, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, told Kao.

The clashes between Cambodia and Thailand, which have resulted in casualties, are “deeply distressing and concerning,” Wang said.

The root of the issue lies in the historical legacy left by Western colonialists, said the Chinese foreign minister, urging calm and proper handling.

China appreciates and supports the active mediation efforts of the ASEAN chair this year – Malaysia – to promote dialogue, consultation, and political resolution in the “ASEAN Way,” said Wang.

As a friendly neighbor to both Cambodia and Thailand, China is committed to maintaining a fair and impartial stance and will continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating tensions and stabilizing the situation, he said.