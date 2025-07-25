TTAP convenes APC to chart path out of Pakistan’s political, constitutional crisis

Mahmood Achakzai says APC to be held in Islamabad on July 31 and Aug 1, will openly discuss deepening constitutional, political crises

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) has announced that a two-day All Parties Conference (APC) will be held in Islamabad on July 31 and August 1, 2025, to openly discuss Pakistan’s deepening constitutional and political crises, emphasizing, “It is time for a serious national dialogue to steer the country out of troubled waters.”

The announcement was made by TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai during a press conference along with the senior leadership of the opposition alliance here on Thursday.

Achakzai emphasised that this conference would not be symbolic, as it would bring together political parties, civil society and even representatives from institutions to find lasting and durable solution to the problems facing the country presently. “From Gilgit-Baltistan to Gwadar, we will mobilize, street by street, door to door—but without violence and abuse because this struggle is principled and constitutional,” Achakzai added.

He declared that the opposition alliance was not formed for political theatrics but to restore true democratic representation through a neutral election commission because it was the first alliance not manufactured by intelligence agencies. He criticized the ruling coalition for using brute force to suppress political opponents. “Even victorious parties are denied access to their imprisoned leaders. This is coercion, not democracy,” the TTAP chief added.

Achakzai called for an independent election commission to ensure fair representation, adding that Pakistan must be governed by the ballot, not by force. He said that the way Shehbaz and company have imposed control through force is undemocratic and unacceptable.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that as per PTI Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan’s instructions, this was not just PTI’s movement, but it was the movement for every oppressed voice in Pakistan.

“Today, we speak for all those denied justice and silenced by fear,” he said, adding that TTAP was a peaceful, constitutional, and ideological movement, as they stood for the rule of law—not for destruction, not for confrontation.

He made it clear that Pakistan cannot be run by force, as the way forward was constitutionalism, democracy, and justice. “We urge the people to peacefully express their discontent on August 5, within constitutional bounds. This is a lawful call—no one should exploit it to justify state repression,” he appealed.

Salman revealed that Imran Khan was being subjected to a jail trial without access to his legal team. “I, as his lawyer, was deliberately prevented from participating in the proceedings—a gross violation of due process and judicial transparency,” he maintained. However, he vowed that they would continue to raise their voice through every legal and democratic means because this movement was not for violence—it was for the protection of the Constitution and the future of our democracy.

Chief of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Nasir Abbas said that if democracy truly existed in Pakistan, controversial decisions regarding reserved seats would not have been made.

He expressed disappointment that no other political party condemned these decisions, accusing the system of playing a vile game with the public.

MWM chief stressed that although the alliance did not believe in armed struggle, it would not remain silent. He announced plans for a large-scale country-wide protest on August 5, warning that if the government tried to obstruct their demonstration, it alone would bear responsibility for the consequences.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram vehemently denounced the government’s repressive and ham-handed approach ahead of the party’s planned protest movement on August 5.

He strongly condemned the regime for the unlawful detention of senior PTI leader Raja Basharat, the issuance of arrest warrants against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former President Dr. Arif Alvi, and other key opposition figures including Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, and Khalid Khurshid, as well as the sentencing of peaceful PTI protesters from the November 26 demonstration — calling these actions a blatant attempt to suppress dissent and undermine peaceful political mobilization.

He said that these shameful and politically motivated tactics would neither terrify nor petrify PTI, adding that the party remained steadfast in its resolve to fight for constitutional supremacy, the independence of the judiciary, the rule of law, and the restoration of true democracy in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, TTAP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the first step of our movement is an all-party conference and all those who feel oppressed under the current regime would be invited to participate in the APC.

On the occasion, PTI senior leader Babar Awan said that Imran Khan was a prisoner of conscience, who was being held in a dark solitary cell, denied basic human rights, medical care, and even clean water — a clear violation of international laws and Nelson Mandela Prisoner Rules.