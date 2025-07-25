Thunderstorms and rain forecast across Pakistan in the coming days

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more thunder showers across various regions of Pakistan as monsoon currents continue to affect the country. The weather patterns are expected to intensify starting from July 28th, with a westerly wave approaching on July 29th.

The forecasted weather conditions include:

Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan:

Rain, wind, and thundershowers, with isolated heavy rainfall, are expected from July 27th to 31st, particularly in areas like Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, and others in Kashmir, as well as in Gilgit-Baltistan regions including Skardu and Hunza.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

From July 28th to 31st, rain with wind and thundershowers, accompanied by heavy falls in some areas, are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Peshawar, and various other districts.

Punjab & Islamabad:

Rain and thundershowers with scattered heavy falls are expected from July 28th to 31st in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and surrounding areas. Further rain is also expected from July 29th to 31st in parts of southern Punjab.

Balochistan:

From the night of July 29th, rain and thundershowers are likely to affect northeastern and southern Balochistan, including Quetta and Zhob, with isolated heavy falls.

Sindh:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts, but rain and thundershowers are expected from July 30th to 31st in areas like Tharparker, Mirpur Khas, and Jacobabad, with some gaps in between.

Residents are advised to stay updated and prepared as the weather conditions develop over the coming days.