NATIONAL

SUV swept away by waves at Sea View beach

By News Desk

KARACHI: A double cabin vehicle, belonging to Mehran Soomro, was overturned and sank into the sea at Sea View on Wednesday night. Rescue 1122 teams responded swiftly and managed to pull the vehicle from the water. The incident occurred when Soomro, a resident of Safoora, Scheme 33, visited Sea View with his family. He drove the vehicle near the shoreline, where rising tides and strong waves caused it to flip over and submerge.

During the rescue operation, one team member sustained minor injuries when a rope snapped while towing the vehicle. Although the vehicle was damaged, all occupants remained unharmed. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Previous article
Husband admits sexual violence against teen bride
Next article
President Xi Jinping calls on China, EU to provide more stability, certainty for world
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

President Xi Jinping calls on China, EU to provide more stability,...

BEIJING: Fifty years ago, China-Europe trade was a trickle. Now, as the two sides mark half a century of ties, a single day's trade...

Husband admits sexual violence against teen bride

Man arrested for selling ice to students online

Children’s hospital staff unpaid for four months, threaten protest

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.