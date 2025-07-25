SUV swept away by waves at Sea View beach

KARACHI: A double cabin vehicle, belonging to Mehran Soomro, was overturned and sank into the sea at Sea View on Wednesday night. Rescue 1122 teams responded swiftly and managed to pull the vehicle from the water. The incident occurred when Soomro, a resident of Safoora, Scheme 33, visited Sea View with his family. He drove the vehicle near the shoreline, where rising tides and strong waves caused it to flip over and submerge.

During the rescue operation, one team member sustained minor injuries when a rope snapped while towing the vehicle. Although the vehicle was damaged, all occupants remained unharmed. Police are currently investigating the incident.