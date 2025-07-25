NATIONAL

PTA alerts public about fraudulent parcel scams using verification codes

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning regarding a new scam targeting consumers through SMS and messaging apps. Fraudulent messages, disguised as courier service notifications, are attempting to trick users into sharing verification codes, which can be exploited for unauthorized access to personal accounts.

In a statement, PTA clarified that no legitimate courier company will ever request customers to share verification codes for parcel deliveries. Sharing these codes, PTA warned, can lead to serious security breaches, including financial loss and unauthorized access to sensitive data.

PTA has urged the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious messages via official channels. The authority continues to work with telecom operators and digital platforms to identify and block fraudulent activities, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring the public’s digital security. Additionally, PTA emphasized the importance of verifying the authenticity of such messages before taking any action, particularly when asked for sensitive information.

