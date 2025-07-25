PM vows economic uplift of merged districts, restores quota in medical, engineering varsities

Provision of equal and best education, skills and employment opportunities to youth of merged districts is a priority of govt: Premier Shehbaz

Says substantial amount allocated in budget for upgradation of FATA University and police infrastructure

Directs expansion in scope of the committee established to deal with the issues of merged districts

Meets Jirga of tribal elders led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the economic development and prosperity of the people of the merged districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announcing the restoration of quotas in medical colleges and engineering universities for the students of the merged districts.

“The government has been taking every possible step for the economic development and wellbeing of the people of merged districts.”

Premier Shehbaz Sharif was talking to the Jirga of tribal elders led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad on Thursday.

Prime Minister @CMShehbaz says government is taking every possible step for the economic development and wellbeing of the people of merged districts@PakPMO#RadioPakistan #News https://t.co/no1Hdy5liH pic.twitter.com/YSQaWbZeU4 — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) July 24, 2025

The prime minister termed the provision of equal and the best education, health, skills, and employment opportunities to the people, especially the youth of the merged tribal districts, as a priority of the government.

He said the federal government has allocated a substantial amount of development budget during the current year for the upgradation of FATA University and police infrastructure in the merged districts.

He said establishment of law and order in the merged districts is the top priority of the government. He said security forces of Pakistan, police, and other law enforcement agencies are embracing martyrdom while fighting bravely against terrorists.

The Prime Minister said that tribes always made immense sacrifices for the peace and security of Pakistan, and elders of all schools of thought will have to play their role together to make Pakistan a cradle of peace.

He directed to expand the scope of the committee established to deal with the issues of merged districts with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam in the chair.

He further said that tribal elders of the merged districts are also being given representation in this committee.

On their part, the delegation of tribal elders expressed gratitude for the expansion of the scope of the committee, representation of tribal elders, and restoration of the quota of merged districts in medical colleges and engineering universities.

The delegation paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for its courageous strategy and strong response to Indian aggression during the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

They also thanked the prime minister for arranging consultative meetings regarding law and order, development, and prosperity of the merged districts.

The Prime Minister said that more consultative meetings will be held with tribal elders regarding the progress of the merged tribal districts.