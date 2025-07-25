PM Shehbaz lauds World Bank support for Pakistan’s position on IWT

The premier reiterates commitment to upholding int’l law, pursuing peaceful dialogue and promoting regional prosperity

Acknowledges strategic role of Country Partnership Framework in supporting Pakistan’s national priorities

WB’s Dione reaffirms bank’s commitment to expanding collaboration with Pakistan, lauding govt’s reform agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday praised the World Bank for its support of Pakistan’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty, blasting India’s “unilateral and illegal” actions that undermined the landmark agreement.

In a meeting with Ousmane Dione, World Bank Regional Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to upholding international law, pursuing peaceful dialogue, and promoting regional prosperity.

The prime minister expressed appreciation for the World Bank’s longstanding partnership and described its backing as aligned with Pakistan’s lawful stance on water rights under the treaty.

The prime minister also acknowledged the strategic role of the Country Partnership Framework in supporting Pakistan’s national priorities, particularly in the areas of energy, climate change, human development, and governance reform.

He thanked the Bank for its timely assistance during the 2022 floods, which enabled Pakistan to launch emergency relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected communities.

Dione reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to expanding collaboration with Pakistan and lauded the government’s reform agenda aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability and long-term sustainability.

Both sides expressed a shared resolve to deepen cooperation in the coming years to accelerate development and improve livelihoods.

Earlier, the World Bank reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s economic stability during a separate meeting held on Wednesday between Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema and Ousmane Dione at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Bank appreciated Pakistan’s reform efforts and progress under the Country Partnership Framework.

Both sides discussed avenues for deepening cooperation in critical sectors, with an emphasis on ensuring sustained recovery and long-term financial resilience.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which killed 26 people. India blamed Pakistan for the attack but provided no evidence. Islamabad strongly denied the allegations.

On April 23, India closed the Wagah border crossing, revoked Pakistani visas, and announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan condemned the move as an “act of war” and responded by sealing the Wagah border from its side.