Matric toppers honored in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A prize distribution ceremony was held on Thursday at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in Rawalpindi to recognize the top performers in the SSC Annual Examinations organized by the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE). Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi was the chief guest and distributed medals and prizes to the high achievers.

The Controller of Examinations, Tanveer Asghar Awan, announced that 120,297 students participated in the exams, including 58,786 male and 60,507 female candidates. He highlighted the use of modern technology to ensure a transparent examination process and merit-based results.

Awan revealed that the pass percentage for female students stood at 73.89%, while for male students, it was 62.89%. Among the top achievers, Muhammad Usman from Lawrence College, Murree, secured the highest marks with 1188 out of 1200. Bisma Ali from Punjab Secondary School for Girls, Tala Gang, came second with 1177 marks, followed by Maryam Shehzadi from Bahria Foundation School, Chakwal, who achieved 1175 marks.

In the Science and General groups, Muhammad Usman, Asma Iman, and Muhammad Hannan Saeedi secured the top positions with 1,188, 1,125, and 1,031 marks, respectively. Other notable achievers included Bisma Ali, Maryam Shehzadi, and Saad Khan.