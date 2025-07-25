NATIONAL

Man arrested for selling ice to students online

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Specialised Investigation Unit (SIU) police have arrested Ali Wazir, a man accused of running an online narcotics distribution network targeting university and college students. During a raid in Shah Latif Town, authorities recovered 250 grams of crystal meth (commonly known as ice) from his possession.

According to SIU SSP, Wazir has a history of multiple arrests related to drug offenses, with several cases registered against him at various police stations across Karachi. He allegedly used online platforms to deliver narcotics to students, taking advantage of digital channels to avoid detection. Wazir is also reported to be involved in gambling and the possession of illegal arms.

Previous article
Children’s hospital staff unpaid for four months, threaten protest
Next article
Husband admits sexual violence against teen bride
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Private schools dominate matric results in Punjab

The matriculation exam results for 2025, announced by the Punjab School Education Boards (BISE), show that private schools have secured top positions in all...

Matric toppers honored in Rawalpindi

48 killed in Russia plane crash

Govt urges social media firms to block accounts of terrorist groups

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.