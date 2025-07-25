Man arrested for selling ice to students online

KARACHI: The Specialised Investigation Unit (SIU) police have arrested Ali Wazir, a man accused of running an online narcotics distribution network targeting university and college students. During a raid in Shah Latif Town, authorities recovered 250 grams of crystal meth (commonly known as ice) from his possession.

According to SIU SSP, Wazir has a history of multiple arrests related to drug offenses, with several cases registered against him at various police stations across Karachi. He allegedly used online platforms to deliver narcotics to students, taking advantage of digital channels to avoid detection. Wazir is also reported to be involved in gambling and the possession of illegal arms.