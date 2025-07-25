Indian man arrested for running phony embassies

DELHI: An Indian man has been arrested for operating fraudulent embassies from a rented residence near Delhi, where police discovered vehicles with counterfeit diplomatic plates.

The suspect, Harshvardhan Jain, aged 47, allegedly posed as an ambassador, offering job opportunities abroad in return for financial payments, according to senior officer Sushil Ghule of Uttar Pradesh’s special task force.

Jain purportedly represented fictional entities such as “Seborga” and “Westarctica,” claiming positions as an ambassador or advisor. Investigators found falsified images of Jain with world leaders, along with forged seals from India’s foreign ministry and numerous other nations.

Authorities also suspect Jain of laundering money through offshore shell companies. He now faces charges including forgery, impersonation, and possession of fraudulent documents.

During the police raid, authorities confiscated four vehicles with counterfeit diplomatic plates, over INR 4.5 million (approximately Rs. 14.8 million), and various foreign currencies. The residence was decorated with flags from multiple countries, further adding to the deceptive appearance of a legitimate embassy.