Court denies request for K-P CM’s statement to be recorded by advocate general

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A lower court in Islamabad has rejected a request to allow the advocate general to record a statement on behalf of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with a case involving alleged liquor and illegal weapons recovery. The court upheld the arrest warrants and instructed that Gandapur personally record his statement, either in person or through a video link, at the next hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti dismissed the plea filed by the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which sought to have the statement recorded under Section 342 on behalf of CM Gandapur.

CM Maryam unveils phase II of Agriculture Internship Program with Rs60,000 monthly stipend
Aitzaz Ahsan condemns conviction of Dr Yasmin Rashid
