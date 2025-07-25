NATIONAL

Children’s hospital staff unpaid for four months, threaten protest

By News Desk
SINDH, PAKISTAN - MARCH 25: Famine kills people in Sindh, Pakistan on March 22, 2014. People, most of them Hindu, die due to severe drought in the centre of population near the Thar Desert, receive rain less. Children become mad due to poor nutrition and lack of clean drinking water on the region that 1 million 250 thousands of people live. 176 people, 136 of them children died due to famine. Children affected most in the famine. Children are treated on the hospital at central city, Mithi in Pakistan. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

KARACHI: Over 400 employees at the Sindh Government Children’s Hospital in Karachi have not been paid for the last four months, leading to concerns about staff morale and hospital operations. The hospital, which operates under a public-private partnership, is facing a crisis due to delays in the release of its budget. Staff members have warned that if their salaries are not cleared by August, they will stage protests.

Hospital administrators confirmed the salary delays and assured that pending payments would be addressed next month. They also mentioned that the hospital’s budget is in the process of approval and is expected to be released within the week.

The Sindh Government Children’s Hospital, inaugurated in 2004, has long struggled with infrastructure challenges, limited services, and frequent staff protests. Initially a 50-bed facility, the hospital was expanded in 2013 with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which enabled it to provide extended services. However, in 2016, the management was transferred to a non-governmental organization (NGO) under a public-private partnership, and the annual budget was increased to Rs440 million.

Despite this shift, the hospital has faced recurring salary payment delays, resulting in at least ten staff strikes and several temporary shutdowns. The facility mainly treats common childhood illnesses and lacks the infrastructure to perform major pediatric surgeries, often referring complex cases to other hospitals.

While the hospital continues to operate under the NGO arrangement until 2026, education experts are concerned about the facility’s ability to provide comprehensive care. The hospital’s future remains uncertain, and the ongoing budget delays are exacerbating its challenges.

