Azma criticizes Imran’s claims about prison conditions

Punjab’s Information Minister, Azma Bukhari, has dismissed Imran Khan’s recent claims about poor prison conditions, asserting that the PTI founder is being provided better facilities than other inmates. According to Bukhari, Imran is being granted privileges reserved for prisoners in the B-Class category, which are not typically available to others in the same group.

Bukhari further refuted the allegations that the former prime minister is being subjected to inadequate conditions, particularly his claim about receiving dirty water for ablution. She described the accusations as false and misleading, questioning the credibility of a man who, according to her, sleeps until noon even on Eid.

It is also important to note that the PML-N-led government frequently shares details about Imran’s life in prison, often through social media activists and PML-N-leaning journalists, who have access to information about his daily routine.