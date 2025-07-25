Army major, soldier martyred, three terrorists killed in Mastung IBO: ISPR

FC constable martyred and two others injured in terrorists attack in Bannu district: police

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army major and a sepoy embraced martyrdom, while three terrorists belonging to the Indian-proxy “Fitna al Hindustan” were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Mastung district, the military said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched on July 23 following reports of terrorist presence in the area.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and…

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and resultantly, three terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement said.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal, 31, a resident of Khushab district, was martyred while leading his troops from the front. He was accompanied in martyrdom by Sepoy Nazam Hussain, 22, from Jhelum district.

The military said a sanitisation operation was ongoing to ensure the elimination of any other Indian-sponsored terrorists in the vicinity.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

FC constable martyred, 2 injured in Bannu terrorist attack

In related development, a Federal Corps (FC) constable was martyred and two others were injured when terrorists attacked their vehicle on Thursday in the Daryoba area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, according to the police.

A statement from Bannu Police Spokesperson Aamir Khan said “two terrorists” riding motorcycles attacked the FC vehicle. As a result, one FC constable was martyred while two others were injured.

He added that a terrorist was injured in retaliatory firing and the assailants fled soon after.

The spokesperson said a pistol and a magazine belonging to the injured terrorist were recovered from the scene.

He said the injured personnel were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Law enforcement agencies have mobilised a heavy police presence in the area, initiating a thorough search operation and cordoning off the vicinity to gather evidence. Ongoing efforts aim to apprehend the individuals responsible for this attack,” the statement said.

It added that officials reaffirmed their commitment to taking action against those seeking to disrupt the nation’s peace and security.