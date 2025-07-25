Any misadventure by India would be met with ‘robust posture’: FO

FO spokesperson rejects reports on Afghan Taliban recognition as ‘speculative’

Reiterates Pakistan ready to engage in dialogue with New Delhi on all outstanding issues

Calls for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, end to Israel’s actions against Palestinians, and the lifting of Gaza blockade to allow for humanitarian aid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Thursday reaffirmed its stance that any misadventure by India would be met with a “robust posture” from Pakistan, emphasizing the country’s confidence in its defence capabilities.

“Regarding any misadventure by India, our posture remains very robust. We are confident in our defence capabilities, and we hope India sees reason. However, if any attack or aggression occurs against Pakistan, we are ready to defend ourselves,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated during a weekly media briefing on Thursday.

He stressed that Pakistan is prepared to respond to any aggression from India, pointing to the recent demonstration of military capability in the Marka-e-Haq, and expressed hope that India would recognise the futility of its aggressive stance, warning that such hegemonic impulses would lead nowhere.

“We are confident about our capabilities, and we have demonstrated this in the recent Marka-e-Haq, which should be evident to everyone. The bottom line is that we remain ready, and we hope India will see that bellicosity and hegemonic impulses will not lead it anywhere,” Khan stated.

Reiterating Pakistan’s invitation to India for dialogue, he said, “So we hope that reason prevails and they can see that the route of diplomacy can lead to win-win situation between the two countries. However, he stressed that the decision to engage in talks rests with India.

The FO also dismissed reports suggesting the recognition of the Afghan Taliban Interim Government, labelling the claims as “speculative and refraining from commenting on the issue.”

Ambassador Khan addressed questions surrounding the Taliban government’s recognition. “At this point, it is speculative. I cannot comment on that,” Khan stated.

Referring to the recent visits by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Afghanistan, Ambassador Khan acknowledged that security issues were at the forefront of discussions, particularly the presence of terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil.

“When the Interior Minister goes to a country, security issues are at the top of his agenda. In the aforementioned visits, not only at the Interior Minister level but also at the political level, the issue of sanctuaries enjoyed by terrorists in Afghanistan was a key point. Discussions are ongoing on that, and this is part of the regular dialogue between the two countries,” he explained.

Regarding the state of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Khan highlighted the significance of the bilateral relationship, noting that various issues related to logistics and customs procedures have affected trade. “There have been issues, or multiple issues, ranging from logistics, customs, procedure, etc., impacting trade. So, all of these are being addressed, and you can see the momentum it is generating. There is good progress on trade,” he said.

On the subject of Afghan refugees, Khan clarified that the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions were the relevant departments dealing with the deadline for Afghan refugees to leave Pakistan. “As soon as any clarity or instructions from the government are received, we will be able to share with you,” he said.

About the upcoming visit of Iranian President to Pakistan, the FO spokesperson referred to Iran as “a very close friend, neighbour and a brotherly country.” “The visit of Iranian president to Pakistan is very much scheduled and the dates are being finalized,” he added.

Khan also addressed the scheduled meeting between DPM Ishaq Dar and US Senator Marco Rubio. The meeting is expected to cover a wide range of bilateral issues, including regional and global concerns, particularly the Middle East, as well as the ongoing Pakistan-India situation. “We remain grateful for the role played by the US in de-escalating tensions leading to the ceasefire,” Khan added.

Talking about the situation in Syria and Gaza, Ambassador Khan reiterated Pakistan’s full support for the country’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, calling on the international community to intervene and halt Israel’s actions that undermine peace in the region.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the brotherly people of Syria and reaffirms its strong support for lasting peace and stability in the country and in the region,” the FO spokesperson said.

He condemned Israel’s continued acts of aggression in Gaza, which have led to the deaths of numerous innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

He once again called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the end of Israel’s actions against Palestinians, and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza to allow for humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

“Pakistan condemns the continued blatant acts of aggression by Israeli forces in Gaza and Palestine, leading to the deaths of dozens of innocent civilians,” Khan said, reiterating Pakistan’s call for urgent international action.