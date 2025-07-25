NATIONAL

Aitzaz Ahsan condemns conviction of Dr Yasmin Rashid

By News Desk

Veteran politician and esteemed lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan has strongly criticized the anti-terrorism court’s decision to convict senior PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case related to the May 9 incidents. Ahsan questioned the fairness of sentencing an 80-year-old ill woman to ten years in prison, expressing his disapproval during a conversation with the media in Lahore.

He pointed out the lack of political maturity in the government’s response to the situation and the failure to take action against key figures responsible for the May 9 riots, despite twelve sites being attacked. Ahsan also reflected on the dignified life of the late Mian Azhar, a former Punjab governor, praising his loyalty and simplicity. Additionally, Ahsan criticized the tenure extension of General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, noting the overwhelming parliamentary support for the controversial move.

