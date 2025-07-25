48 killed in Russia plane crash

An Antonov An-24 passenger plane, carrying 48 people, crashed in Russia’s far east on Thursday, killing everyone on board. The aircraft was preparing to land near Tynda, a railway junction in the Amur region, when it disappeared from radar. The plane had attempted a second landing after failing on its first approach.

The Antonov An-24, which was built in 1976, had recently passed a technical safety inspection. It was operated by the privately owned Siberian regional airline Angara and was en route from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda. The plane had 42 passengers, including five children, and six crew members.

The crash has raised concerns about the continued use of aging Soviet-era aircraft in remote areas of Russia, especially as Western sanctions have hindered the country’s ability to access spare parts and investment. Investigators have opened a criminal case regarding the potential violation of air traffic rules that led to the deaths.

The incident is also likely to prompt other countries operating the An-24, including North Korea, Kazakhstan, and others, to review their fleets. The crash occurred in a densely forested area, requiring heavy machinery to reach the site.