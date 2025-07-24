Woman allegedly poisoned to death following domestic violence

In a tragic incident in D-Type Colony, a woman has reportedly been poisoned to death by her in-laws following a prolonged period of domestic abuse. Police have registered a case and arrested the victim’s husband, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

The complaint was filed by Mohsin Ali, a resident of Ghulam Muhammadabad, who stated that his sister, Ayesha Yaseen, had been married to Faheem Ahmed, a resident of D-Type Colony. According to Mohsin, over the past 10 months, Ayesha had been subjected to repeated domestic violence and had been sent back to her parental home several times.

Mohsin claims that Faheem, with the help of his brother and sister, poisoned and killed Ayesha.