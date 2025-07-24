NATIONAL

Woman allegedly poisoned to death following domestic violence

By News Desk

In a tragic incident in D-Type Colony, a woman has reportedly been poisoned to death by her in-laws following a prolonged period of domestic abuse. Police have registered a case and arrested the victim’s husband, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

The complaint was filed by Mohsin Ali, a resident of Ghulam Muhammadabad, who stated that his sister, Ayesha Yaseen, had been married to Faheem Ahmed, a resident of D-Type Colony. According to Mohsin, over the past 10 months, Ayesha had been subjected to repeated domestic violence and had been sent back to her parental home several times.

Mohsin claims that Faheem, with the help of his brother and sister, poisoned and killed Ayesha.

Previous article
Hospitals in Hyderabad urged to follow waste disposal protocols
Next article
Two abducted in online marriage scam
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Chinese woman’s khula case faces legal complications

A case involving a Chinese woman seeking a divorce (khula) from her Pakistani husband has encountered legal complications after conflicting rulings from the high...

Two abducted in online marriage scam

Hospitals in Hyderabad urged to follow waste disposal protocols

Pakistan and Bangladesh agree to relax visa rules

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.