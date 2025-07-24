Two abducted in online marriage scam

In a disturbing incident from Basti Hafizabad, two young men were abducted after being lured into a trap via social media. This case has raised concerns over the increasing threat of online exploitation and criminal activity in rural Punjab.

According to the families, one of the abducted men, Yaseen, had developed an online relationship with a woman through WhatsApp. As the relationship progressed, they agreed to marry. Yaseen, accompanied by his cousin Altaf, traveled to the Kacha area to meet the woman and bring her back. However, upon their arrival, both men were reportedly kidnapped by armed dacoits operating in the riverine region.