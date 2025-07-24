NATIONAL

Two abducted in online marriage scam

By News Desk

In a disturbing incident from Basti Hafizabad, two young men were abducted after being lured into a trap via social media. This case has raised concerns over the increasing threat of online exploitation and criminal activity in rural Punjab.

According to the families, one of the abducted men, Yaseen, had developed an online relationship with a woman through WhatsApp. As the relationship progressed, they agreed to marry. Yaseen, accompanied by his cousin Altaf, traveled to the Kacha area to meet the woman and bring her back. However, upon their arrival, both men were reportedly kidnapped by armed dacoits operating in the riverine region.

Previous article
Woman allegedly poisoned to death following domestic violence
Next article
Chinese woman’s khula case faces legal complications
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Chinese woman’s khula case faces legal complications

A case involving a Chinese woman seeking a divorce (khula) from her Pakistani husband has encountered legal complications after conflicting rulings from the high...

Woman allegedly poisoned to death following domestic violence

Hospitals in Hyderabad urged to follow waste disposal protocols

Pakistan and Bangladesh agree to relax visa rules

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.