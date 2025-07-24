Think before marrying

There is a growing trend among young Pakistani men of marrying foreign women, often much older in age, with hopes of a better future abroad. Apparently, these marriages are portrayed as love stories, but behind many of them lie a strong desire to attain foreign nationality and financial stability.

It is generally considered that marrying a foreigner would open the doors to visa approval and permanent residence in a developed country. Some see it as golden opportunity to escape local hardships, unemployment or lack of career growth. However, the reality is not always as bright as the dream.

Initially, the trend was limited to merely urban youth who were able to establish contacts with women in foreign destinations, but now their counterparts in far-flung and remote villages are giving them some tough competition owing to the increasing access to various social media platforms. A few days ago in our village, a young man, aged 31, tied the knot with an American woman aged 47. Many others must have felt encouraged.

It is important for society, especially youth, to understand that marriage is a lifelong commitment, not a shortcut to success. Using marriage as a tool for immigration or financial gain not only disrespects the sacred bond, it can also lead to long-term emotional and legal consequences.

Instead of encouraging people to take such risky decisions, we must create better opportunities for our youth at home, like jobs, education and hope. If the youth see a future in their own country, they will not have to look for escape routes. The younger generation should think very carefully before making such major life choices.

A temporary dream should not come at the cost of a stable and respectful family life. There is no doubt that making wise decisions is much better than having to regret one’s choices for the rest of life.

MUHAMMAD SALIM

ISLAMABAD