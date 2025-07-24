Teddi Mellencamp Shares Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Setback

Teddi Mellencamp has opened up about her ongoing battle with stage 4 melanoma, revealing the emotional and physical toll her treatment has taken. On the July 23 episode of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, the 44-year-old reality TV star shared the latest on her health after expressing frustration with her doctors for not catching her melanoma sooner.

Mellencamp admitted she hadn’t been feeling well for about a month, which was both unexpected and mentally challenging for her. “It really did a lot to me mentally,” she shared, describing how she struggled with simple tasks, like keeping her words straight and opening her eyes.

Despite the challenges, Mellencamp revealed some positive news in her treatment. Recent scans showed that her tumors were shrinking, with some even becoming “barely visible.” As a result, her doctors decided to pause her immunotherapy treatment temporarily to allow her body to recover and regain strength. “We’re going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger,” she explained.

In addition to her health update, Mellencamp discussed the emotional impact cancer has had on her family life. She spoke about the challenges she’s faced as a mother to her three children—Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5. “I’ve never in my adult life been in a situation where I’m like, ‘Gosh, I can’t do this right now,’” she said. “It’s heartbreaking,” she continued, noting the difficulty of missing important moments like her daughter’s horse show or her son’s practice.

Mellencamp also confirmed that she is still in the process of divorcing her husband, Edwin Arroyave, but stated that the divorce proceedings will be put on hold until she has completed her treatment.

Her candid update sheds light on the personal and emotional toll cancer has taken on her, as she continues her fight with strength and resilience.