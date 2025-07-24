Six FC soldiers injured in ‘terrorist attack’ on Bannu checkpoint: police

BANNU: Six personnel of the Federal Constabulary (FC) were injured in a “terrorist attack” on a checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu on Wednesday, according to the district police spokesperson.

“Terrorists attacked a Frontier Constabulary checkpoint situated in the border area of Takhti Khel Wazir in Bannu,” Bannu Police spokesperson Aamir Khan informed the media.

He said that six FC personnel were injured in the attack, but prompt response forced the terrorists to flee.

The police spokesperson stated that police reinforcement arrived in the area launched a search operation to track down the terrorists.

He added that the injured constables were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital Bannu for treatment.

Last week, President Asif Ali Zardari promulgated an ordinance empowering the federal government to transform the FC, a border security force, into the Federal Constabulary.

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming surge in terrorist attacks on the security forces, paramilitary forces, and police, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

Over the past few months, multiple areas of KP—including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur—have seen a series of attacks, particularly targeting police personnel in Bannu this month.

A day ago, a police official identified as Constable Hayatullah was martyred when terrorists attacked him in the district while he was returning home from duty.

On July 21, over a dozen terrorists attacked a police station in Bannu’s Bakkakhel area. However, an effective and prompt response thwarted their nefarious designs to take over the building. The police also thwarted a sabotage bid by defusing explosives in the Ghoriwala town of Bannu. An official said the explosives were seized during an intelligence-based operation in the area.