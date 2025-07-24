SHC reprimands police over Karachi’s escalating drug problem

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has strongly criticized senior police officials for their failure to curb the growing drug crisis in Karachi, issuing a contempt of court notice to the provincial police chief for disregarding its orders.

During the hearing of a bail application filed by Bakhti Rawan, a repeat drug offender with 27 criminal cases against him, the court expressed its dissatisfaction with the police’s efforts in tackling the city’s drug epidemic. The bench condemned the law enforcement for ineffective policing, sheltering drug peddlers, and showing little commitment to addressing the worsening public health and security crisis.

The petitioner’s lawyer withdrew the bail plea after a thorough examination by the court, which uncovered serious concerns, including revelations by senior police officers. The court expressed its displeasure when the Sindh Inspector General (IG) of Police failed to appear in person, with only Additional IG Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, present. The court questioned the absence of the IG and was unconvinced by the claim that the IG was in Islamabad due to an emergency, calling it “unacceptable.”

The court issued a contempt notice to the IG, emphasizing that it was not the court’s responsibility to offer extensions but to enforce legal decisions. “We are here to enforce the law, not give grace periods,” the judge remarked.

The court was further alarmed by the details shared by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) District East, who stated that Bakhti Rawan was linked to numerous criminal cases related to narcotics. Despite multiple convictions, the accused continued to evade law enforcement. The court questioned how Rawan managed to repeatedly escape police efforts while being found in possession of drugs.

Karachi’s drug problem was described by the court as a major threat to the city’s future, with drugs being openly sold in schools and colleges and addicts seen sleeping under flyovers. The court expressed frustration at the small-scale seizures and lack of large-scale operations against drug trafficking.

The court also raised concerns over the growing involvement of educated individuals in the drug trade, warning that if urgent action wasn’t taken, the future of the city’s youth could be jeopardized. “What will happen to the children using ‘ice’ who are trying to build their lives?” the court asked.

AIG Odho acknowledged the challenges faced by the police in tackling the drug problem, highlighting the rapid regeneration of drug networks and the smuggling of narcotics into Karachi from Afghanistan. He also pointed out the reluctance of schools to cooperate due to fear of reputational damage and the societal stigma surrounding drug issues. “Saving children from drugs is more important than saving face,” he asserted.

Despite the efforts of local police and task forces, the court’s comments reveal the urgent need for a more coordinated and effective response to the drug crisis in Karachi.